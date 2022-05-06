Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler man accused of attempted sexual assault near school makes plea deal

Desi Lee Griffith plead guilty to an attempted sexual assault that occurred in 2017 when he was...
Desi Lee Griffith plead guilty to an attempted sexual assault that occurred in 2017 when he was 17 years old.(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County judge has accepted a plea deal with a Tyler man accused of attempting sexual assault near a school.

Desi Lee Griffith, 22, was arrested in 2017 at age 17 after police say he attempted to sexually assault a girl near an elementary school. Griffith attempted to plead guilty last December, but Judge Austin Reeve Jackson rejected the deal initially agreed upon by state prosecutors and the defense. On Friday, however, Jackson accepted the terms of a new plea deal for Griffith, which would include 10 years of deferred adjudicated probation, an increase of six years from the previous deal.

In addition to probation, Griffith must also undergo treatment at the Andrews Center, a behavioral healthcare facility. Asst. Smith County District Attorney Noah Coltman said Griffith was determined to be intellectually disabled after being medically examined by multiple doctors. As such, he said, undergoing treatment and being on deferred adjudicated probation was seen as the best option.

Previous reporting:

Judge rejects plea deal for man accused of attempted sexual assault near Tyler school

Teenager jailed after bike theft, attempted sexual assault near Tyler school

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview
Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

Latest News

Parking lot
Tyler parking lot donuts leads to sting operation, multiple arrests
Tyler parking lot donuts leads to sting operation, multiple arrests
Tyler parking lot donuts leads to sting operation, multiple arrests
ETN: Fritz 1227-1250
Tenaha ISD has picked Dr. Don Fallin as the lone finalist for the superintendent position....
Tenaha ISD selects lone finalist for superintendent position
Source: KLTV Staff
Brownsboro ISD superintendent explains need for $20.5 million bond election