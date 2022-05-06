Tyler man accused of attempted sexual assault near school makes plea deal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County judge has accepted a plea deal with a Tyler man accused of attempting sexual assault near a school.

Desi Lee Griffith, 22, was arrested in 2017 at age 17 after police say he attempted to sexually assault a girl near an elementary school. Griffith attempted to plead guilty last December, but Judge Austin Reeve Jackson rejected the deal initially agreed upon by state prosecutors and the defense. On Friday, however, Jackson accepted the terms of a new plea deal for Griffith, which would include 10 years of deferred adjudicated probation, an increase of six years from the previous deal.

In addition to probation, Griffith must also undergo treatment at the Andrews Center, a behavioral healthcare facility. Asst. Smith County District Attorney Noah Coltman said Griffith was determined to be intellectually disabled after being medically examined by multiple doctors. As such, he said, undergoing treatment and being on deferred adjudicated probation was seen as the best option.

Previous reporting:

Judge rejects plea deal for man accused of attempted sexual assault near Tyler school

Teenager jailed after bike theft, attempted sexual assault near Tyler school

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.