MARSHALL Texas (KLTV) - Traffic is blocked at the intersection of Loop 390 and US Highway 59 in Marshall after a truck hauling an oversize load rolled over.

The wreck occurred Friday.

Crews are working to clear the wreck.

Motorists traveling in that part of Marshall should take alternate routes or expect delays.

Source: Viewer submitted photo (Viewer submitted photo)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.