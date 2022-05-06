Smith County elections office prepares for Saturday’s city/school election

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas will head to the polls Saturday to decide on several city and school elections, meaning election officials spent Friday preparing. In Smith County, a healthy turnout during early voting has them preparing for what could be a very busy election day.

Voting machines and supplies were loaded into a moving truck on Friday to transport to Smith County’s 25 voting locations.

“Everything is pretty much prepared,” said Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon. “We’re loading equipment and deploying it to the election day locations. That should be done by early afternoon. But all of the early voting locations that are also Election Day are already set up and ready.”

Allcon said when it comes to things voters should know, the first is that this is a city/school ballot, not the runoff for the March primaries, which happens later in May.

“This ballot has two constitutional amendments, and then the elections for the cities and schools in Smith County,” she said. “So there are three bond propositions as well as general elections for our city and school board members.”

And in Smith County, Allcon said those issues brought out 7,700 voters in early voting.

“That is astronomically more than the last several elections,” she said. “People are more interested in the bond elections. So we had a big turnout down at Bullard Southern Baptist Church, because the Bullard ISD has a bond we had a large location or turnout here at the hub and a noon day. The majority of those were Tyler ISD, which again has a bond election. And then Chapel Hill also had a really good turnout which again has a bond election so when it when it comes to money, people are willing to get out and vote.

Election Day Vote Centers - Open 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Smith County voters may vote at ANY location listed below:

Tyler Locations

Bell Elementary @ 1409 E. Hankerson St., Tyler, TX 75701

Clarkston Elementary @ 2915 Williamsburg Dr., Tyler, TX 75701

NEW LOCATION: Central Baptist Church @ 1343 E Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX 75703

First Christian Church: Christian Life Center @ 4202 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75701

Flint Baptist Church @ 11131 FM 2868 W., Flint, TX 75762

Heritage Building @ 1900 Bellwood Rd., Tyler, TX 75701

MAIN LOCATION: The HUB @ 304 E. Ferguson St., Tyler, TX 75702

Jones-Boshears Elementary School @ 3450 Chandler Hwy., Tyler, TX 75702

Old Tyler Airport @ 150 Airport Dr., Tyler, TX 75704

St. Louis Baptist Church @ 4000 Frankston Hwy., Tyler, TX 75701

T J Austin Elementary @ 1105 W. Franklin St., Tyler, TX 75702

Three Lakes Middle @ 2445 Three Lakes Pkwy., Tyler, TX 75703

Tyler Senior Center @ 1915 Garden Valley Rd., Tyler, TX 75702

Southwestern Smith Co Locations

Bethel Bible Church @ 17121 Hwy 69 S., Tyler, TX 75703

Bullard Southern Baptist Church @ 716 N. Houston St., Bullard, TX 75757

Noonday Community Center @ 16662 CR 196, Tyler, TX 75703

Southeastern Smith Co Locations

Arp First Baptist Church @ 304 W. Front St., Arp, TX 75750

Cameron J Jarvis Library @ 102 S. Georgia St., Troup, TX 75789

Chapel Hill Fire Department @ 13801 CR 220, Tyler, TX 75707 St.

Violet Baptist Church @ 14129 FM 2767, Tyler, TX 75708

Whitehouse United Methodist Church @ 405 W. Main St., Whitehouse, TX 75791

Northwestern Smith Co. Locations

Hideaway Members Svcs Building @ 101 Hide-A-Way Lane, Hideaway, TX 75771

Lindale Masonic Lodge @ 200 W. Margaret St., Lindale, TX 75771

Northeastern Locations

Crossbrand Cowboy Church @ 11915 FM 2015, Tyler, TX 75708

Victor Kay Gymnasium @ 605 Wildcat Dr., Winona, TX 75792

