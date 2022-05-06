Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office looking for people who stole carport from cemetery

Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office website
By Gary Bass
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect or suspects who stole a metal carport from the Borders Cemetery on County Road 1023.

According to a press release on the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office website, the theft occurred on or about Wednesday. Groundskeepers noticed that a metal carport had been removed from the property.

The carport is blue and has metal legs. It will hold two vehicles.

“Anyone with home security surveillance in this area is asked to please review their devices for vehicle identification of the material being carried out,” the press release stated. “If you have any information regarding this theft, please contact Investigator Chad Hooper at the SCSO by call 936-572-5045.”

