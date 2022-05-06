Rusk looking to avenge last year’s state title game loss

RUSK, Texas (KTRE) - Last year’s 2021 4A loss is still on the minds of the Rusk baseball team.

Not for the way it ended, with the Eagles down 2-1 and two runners on only to hit into a double play to end the game and give Pleasant Grove the championship. The team keeps the memory of the loss in their mind as a learning tool.

“It is something you do not want to harp on but it also has to be something that you learn from and build from it,” Rusk coach Ross McMurry said. “On the back of our shirts we have put ‘Went versus Won.’ Like W-O-N. We try to have that motto. There is a difference in winning it all and a difference in just going.”

Carthage went 9-1 in 17-4A play, clinching the Eagles their second straight district title. It was rough before that point with the Eagles suffering from injuries and starting 0-8 before picking up their first win. The team is 13-4 since that point and McMurry believes this team just needed to get to games that meant something more than pre district wins.

“It is almost like they were bored going into district and now this is the season they are fighting for.” McMurry said. “When we played district games, we played a lot different. I am hoping this competitive edge continues to grow.”

The first team up for Rusk is Waco La Vega with game 1 Friday in Navasota at 5 p.m.

