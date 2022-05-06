Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fog may form across East Texas overnight. Not expecting any rain next 7 days. Warming into the 90s starting on Saturday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Hear is the Weather Where You Live... Numerous Thunderstorms occurred over East Texas today, but that is now coming to an end...even over the southernmost areas. As we head into the overnight hours, skies may become partly to mostly cloudy, but then a dense fog is possible. Please, give yourself a bit more time early in the morning to get to your final destination. As the fog burns off, mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures are likely. Some early morning clouds/fog are possible into the weekend as well, but lots of sunshine and warming temperatures are expected. Near Record High Temperatures are expected Sunday through at least Thursday of next week in a few locations...and no rain is forecast to cool us down. Get ready, a May “Heat Wave” is expected. A few areas may see Heat Index Values approach or exceed 100°, so slow it down and stay cool. Have a great night.

