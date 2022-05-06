Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

National Foster Awareness Month sheds light on faith-based organization

Foster care children enjoying their time outdoors
Foster care children enjoying their time outdoors(Sariah Bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The Fostering Collective is an organization that aims to recruit and shepherd families in East Texas with the goal of bringing hope to children in foster care.

Executive Director of The Fostering Collective, Justin Hayes, says, “There are many families that are concerned about taking in a child that is not their own and just not knowing the history of that child or the trauma they may have experienced, and truth is that it can be very difficult depending on what a child has been through, but there are also a lot of rewards.”

The organization works with 12 different child placement agencies in Smith County. They’ve been up and running for four years now and help families to not feel alone.

One of the ways The Fostering Collective raises awareness is through their ‘Be the Light’ Campaign. This raises awareness throughout Tyler to show the community how they can help foster kids, whether it be through providing supplies or babysitting.

Justin Hayes has adopted and fostered kids through out the years and says it’s rewarding watching the kids mature and helping them to stay positive regardless of their past.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview
Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

Latest News

A new Early College High School is also part of the plan for $26 million.
Tyler ISD’s $89 million bond election would provide for 2 new facilities
Source: Blake Holland/KLTV
Tyler mayor hosts annual prayer breakfast to celebrate National Day of Prayer
BABY FORMULA
‘Absolutely terrifying:’ Baby formula shortage impacts East Texans
Harris Nursery and Garden Center
‘Bang, sizzle, flash:’ Lightning strikes near Tyler business