National Foster Awareness Month sheds light on faith-based organization

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The Fostering Collective is an organization that aims to recruit and shepherd families in East Texas with the goal of bringing hope to children in foster care.

Executive Director of The Fostering Collective, Justin Hayes, says, “There are many families that are concerned about taking in a child that is not their own and just not knowing the history of that child or the trauma they may have experienced, and truth is that it can be very difficult depending on what a child has been through, but there are also a lot of rewards.”

The organization works with 12 different child placement agencies in Smith County. They’ve been up and running for four years now and help families to not feel alone.

One of the ways The Fostering Collective raises awareness is through their ‘Be the Light’ Campaign. This raises awareness throughout Tyler to show the community how they can help foster kids, whether it be through providing supplies or babysitting.

Justin Hayes has adopted and fostered kids through out the years and says it’s rewarding watching the kids mature and helping them to stay positive regardless of their past.

