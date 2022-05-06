Nac’s Taye Tilley, Grapeland’s Caradrian Wiley host signing days
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two talented East Texas athletes held signing say ceremonies Friday afternoon.
In Nacogdoches Tay Tilley signed with Champions Academy in the Houston area. It is a prep program so after next season Tilley hopes to move on to Sam Houston. Tilley was honorable mention all-district and played for the Nacogdoches All-Stars in the annual KTRE Pineywoods Showdown.
In Grapeland, Cadrian Wiley signed with Lamar for football football. Wiley is a multisport athlete that helped the Sandies basketball team make it to the the state championship game in 2021. This past season on the football field Wiley broke the program’s single game rushing record twice.
Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.