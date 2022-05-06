Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Meet Zeus, the world’s tallest living dog

Zeus was named the tallest living dog in the world, according to Guinness World Records.(Guinness World Records via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - This Great Dane may only be two years old, but he’s already breaking world records.

Zeus from Bedford, Texas is now the world’s tallest living dog, according to Guinness World Records. He stands at more than 3 feet and 5 inches tall.

Zeus’ owner got him when he was an 8-week-old puppy, and she said he was even big as a puppy.

He eats 12 cups of dog food daily and an occasional fried egg.

The tallest dog ever recorded was also a Great Dane named Zeus, who died in 2014. He measured at a whopping 3 feet and 10 inches tall.

According to the American Kennel Club, due to their large size, Great Danes are prone to a series of health conditions and typically have a shorter life span than other dogs.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

