MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Burke community in Angelina County once had 1-room schoolhouse

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURKE, Texas (KLTV) - The community of Burke was established in 1882. A one-room structure was built on one acre as a school.

The 1887 enrollment was about 50 students. It was a three-room building by that point.

(KLTV)

In 1910, voters approved a bond for a brick schoolhouse for grades one through seven. That building was replaced with a larger schoolhouse in 1935.

Burke ISD consolidated with Diboll in 1964, but the building remains and has served as a senior citizens center and polling place.

(KLTV)

It was recognized with a historical marker in 1999.

If you’d like to see the old Burke school, it’s located on County Road 62 in Burke.

