Jury trial set for Jacksonville man accused in Tyler daquiri restaurant shooting

Jaderic Willis (Source: Smith County Jail website)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One of two men accused of murder in connection with a 2021 daquiri restaurant shooting will go on trial in August.

Smith County Judge Austin Reeve Jackson on Friday set a jury trial setting date of August 29 for Jaderick Reterrion Willis, 22, who was indicted on Sept. 9, 2021 for first degree felony murder. Smith County Asst. District Attorney Noah Coltman said that no plea agreement had been reached and defense attorney Mishae Boren said there was still “voluminous discovery” to comb through and that the investigation may still be ongoing.

Dycorrian Lofton, 23, is accused alongside Willis. Lofton had originally been charged with murder, but has since been indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Judge Jackson’s court.

Both men are accused in the death of 46-year-old Tylsha Brown. On June 25, 2021, Brown was inside a daiquiri restaurant on Troup Highway in Tyler celebrating her birthday when shooting broke out in the parking lot. She was killed when at least one of the bullets struck her. According to those at the scene, people inside the shop administered CPR but she was unable to be revived. Two others were also injured as a result of the shooting.

Previous reporting:

2 men indicted in connection with Tyler daiquiri shop shooting

Woman killed, 2 men injured in Tyler shooting Friday night; police looking for as many as 5 suspects

