Jarvis Christian College announces name change, new graduate programs

Source: KLTV Staff
By Sariah Bonds
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - The Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins held a name-changing ceremony in its chapel Friday.

The school changed its name to Jarvis Christian University. The school is now considered an accredited university because it will start offering graduate programs in January.

The new name was unveiled Friday.

This year marks the school’s 110th anniversary, and Janet Ragland, a spokeswoman for Jarvis Christian University said it was a perfect time to make that step up.

The class that graduates Saturday will be the first class to officially graduate from Jarvis Christian University.

At one point in the school’s history, it was the only place where students of color could attend high school.

Jarvis Christian University officials pose near the school's new logo. (Source: KLTV Staff)
