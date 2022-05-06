Houston police officer recovering after shooting

HOUSTON (AP) - Police say a Houston man remains hospitalized after being charged with allegedly firing at two officers during a traffic stop, wounding one of them.

Police say Jimmy Bryan is facing two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant following Wednesday’s shooting.

In a tweet Thursday, Houston police say Officer J. Sallee, who was shot in his lower pelvic area, “remains in stable condition & continues to recover at an area hospital.”

Court records did not list an attorney for Bryan who could speak on his behalf.

The shooting took place at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday after Sallee and another officer had stopped Bryan, who police say had been the focus of a multi-agency drug investigation.

