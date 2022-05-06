Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Gladewater ‘Taste of the Oil Patch’ cookoff benefits children’s hospital

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Stephanie Strand-Dupre joined East Texas Now to talk about the live auction, band, raffles and cookoff that benefits the Truman W. Smith Children’s Care Center.

Over the last 20 years, Dupre said the event has raised over one million dollars.

Gates at the Gladewater Rodeo Grounds open Saturday at 11 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. Entry is $5 for children 12 and under and $10 for adults. Dupre said 100 percent of proceeds go to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview
Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

Latest News

Residents at Rusk County RV park continue cleanup after storms cause damage
National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes in Rusk County
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Rusk County RV park.
Sky Drone 7 video shows damage at Rusk County RV park
WebXtra: Upshur County hosts East Texas Special Needs Prom
WebXtra: Upshur County hosts East Texas Special Needs Prom
WebXtra: Upshur County hosts East Texas Special Needs Prom