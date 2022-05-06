Gladewater ‘Taste of the Oil Patch’ cookoff benefits children’s hospital

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - Stephanie Strand-Dupre joined East Texas Now to talk about the live auction, band, raffles and cookoff that benefits the Truman W. Smith Children’s Care Center.

Over the last 20 years, Dupre said the event has raised over one million dollars.

Gates at the Gladewater Rodeo Grounds open Saturday at 11 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. Entry is $5 for children 12 and under and $10 for adults. Dupre said 100 percent of proceeds go to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.