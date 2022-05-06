Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Friday’s Weather: Dense fog early

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Some pretty dense fog has developed overnight and could cause some slow-downs on the morning commute.  Otherwise, it’s cooler this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s with light winds.  Expect the fog and clouds to clear by late morning with sunshine for the afternoon.  Temperatures will warm back into the lower to mid 80s today.  Sunshine continues into the weekend with a quick warm up.  Temperatures are in the lower 90s for Saturday and Sunday.  Winds begin to pick up again Sunday into Monday and many places could see record high temperatures by early next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

