Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a long, stormy day yesterday, today’s sunshine and blue skies was much appreciated! Skies will remain clear and calm not only tonight, but over the next several days. Saturday will begin with nothing but sunshine and calm easterly winds with temps in the lower 60s. Southeasterly winds return by noon tomorrow and will help our highs climb back up into the upper 80s to lower 90s areawide. More heat and sunshine for Mother’s Day as highs average in the lower to middle 90s for all East Texas. Might want to plan something indoors for Mom’s sake! Sunny skies and very warm to hot temperatures prevail throughout much of the next work week as high pressure prevails over East Texas and a large chunk of the south-central United States. Be thankful for the rain we received yesterday because it looks like we wont see a drop for quite a while!

