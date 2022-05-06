Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fire crews extinguish 18-wheeler fire in SH 31 near Kilgore

Fire crews are in the process of extinguishing an 18-wheeler fire on State Highway 31 just east of FM 30953 near Kilgore.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews extinguished an 18-wheeler fire on State Highway 31 just east of FM 30953 near Kilgore Friday morning.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Sgt. Jean Dark, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman, said a truck tractor hauling an empty pole trailer caught fire. She added that the Sabine Fire Department responded quickly and got the fire out.

After the fire was extinguished, R&M Towing out of Henderson towed the 18-wheeler away from the scene, Dark said.

