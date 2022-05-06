Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital; 8 deaths reported

The Hotel Saratoga in Havana was severely damaged after a massive explosion.(Source: CNN)
By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HAVANA (AP) — A powerful explosion has badly damaged a hotel in the Cuban capital and officials report at least eight people have died.

The office of Cuba’s president says in a tweet that Friday’s blast at the five-star Hotel Saratoga in Old Havana apparently was due to a gas leak.

Local officials say 13 people are missing and rescue efforts are underway for people possibly trapped.

But the Havana governor says the 96-room hotel was being renovated and no tourists were lodged there.

Photos show much of the outer wall blown away, with clouds of dust billowing into the sky.

A school next door had been evacuated.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

