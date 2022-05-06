Brownsboro ISD superintendent explains need for $20.5 million bond election

BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Keri Hampton, the superintendent of Brownsboro ISD, spoke to East Texas News about how the district will use a proposed $20.5 million bond.

The Brownsboro ISD bond election is one of many East Texas elections set for Saturday.

According to a previous East Texas News story, the Brownsboro ISD Board of Trustees voted to call the school bond election on Feb. 14, 2022.

The bond proposal was developed by a facilities planning committee made up of community members, parents, alumni, teachers, administrators, and students that addressed district and campus facility needs.

The bond election will ask voters to approve a $20.5 million package that will include a new auditorium with dance and theater practice space, a career and technology health science addition at the high school, an ag shop renovation, and an expansion of the cafeteria at the junior high school campus.

