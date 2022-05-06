Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Brownsboro ISD superintendent explains need for $20.5 million bond election


By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BROWNSBORO, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Keri Hampton, the superintendent of Brownsboro ISD, spoke to East Texas News about how the district will use a proposed $20.5 million bond.

The Brownsboro ISD bond election is one of many East Texas elections set for Saturday.

According to a previous East Texas News story, the Brownsboro ISD Board of Trustees voted to call the school bond election on Feb. 14, 2022.

The bond proposal was developed by a facilities planning committee made up of community members, parents, alumni, teachers, administrators, and students that addressed district and campus facility needs.

The bond election will ask voters to approve a $20.5 million package that will include a new auditorium with dance and theater practice space, a career and technology health science addition at the high school, an ag shop renovation, and an expansion of the cafeteria at the junior high school campus.

To watch the full interview, click the video above.

