Boil water notice issued for some Rusk County residents

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice will be issued for Oakland Water Supply when water is restored, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.

The water supply says their well has lost electricity, so when it is restored, boiling water will be necessary. Follow the Rusk County OEM Facebook page for updates.

Rusk County Electric Cooperative says damage was extensive in the area, so there is not a timeline in place as of 6:45 as to when power will be restored to the area. Click here to see RCEC’s outage map.

