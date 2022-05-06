Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
3 injured, trees toppled in Henderson storm

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - The thunderous sounds of crashing trees heard in Rusk County from another suspected tornado.

Downed trees were reported along FM 1251 off State Highway 43 just east of Henderson.

The brief storm sent the trees crashing down, blocking roadways and downing power lines.

“I actually got behind the storm on highway 43 and I could tell it was starting to ramp up pretty good. Turn onto 1251 off of 43 just north of town. Trees down, debris in the air, definitely knew there was trouble,” said Rusk County OEM Michael Searcy.

One structure was lifted up, then crashed 50 feet away.

“It was completely lofted over the house and into the road here,” Searcy says.

It’s confirmed that three people suffered minor injuries.

“Right now we know of three injuries. One here and two down at Whispering Pines off 259 in Mount Enterprise. All the signs point to what could be an EF 2,” Searcy says.

Now the process of cleaning up and getting power back on gets underway.

“The impact that we are facing now is just simply there’s a lot of trees down and we’re a smaller county so we’re limited on manpower. But we have had a good response from everybody and we are just working on it the best we can to take care of everybody impacted,” says Searcy.

