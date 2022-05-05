Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Woman accused of helping convicted murderer escape, court docs say

Susan Lemley is accused of helping a convicted murderer escape in Alabama, according to court...
Susan Lemley is accused of helping a convicted murderer escape in Alabama, according to court documents.(Montgomery County Detention Center)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A woman has been charged with helping a convicted murderer escape custody, according to court documents.

Susan Lemley, 40, has been charged with facilitating escape. Court documents state she helped David Kyle, 49, escape.

Kyle was being housed at the Red Eagle Work Center in Montgomery, Alabama, when he fled on April 23 from a job site where he was assigned, under supervision, to work, according to WSFA.

According to court documents, Lemley helped Kyle escape from the site at Riverwalk Stadium. She then took him to Tennessee.

Kyle was serving a 99-year sentence for a 2000 murder conviction when he escaped. He was also sentenced to eight years in prison for a separate arson conviction.

According to a 1999 article from the Associated Press, Kyle, then 27, was a known drug dealer who shot a man to death in 1998 and left his remains in the trunk of a burning vehicle. The article also indicates Kyle was serving a separate 8-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in 1998 to burning the business of an employer who had recently fired him.

Kyle was taken into custody Monday morning by the U.S. Marshal Service, the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver said Kyle was arrested in the Slackland community of his county.

Lemley is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center with bail set at $5,000.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview
Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

Latest News

FILE - The superyacht Amadea is docked at the Queens Wharf in Lautoka, Fiji, on April 15, 2022.
US announces seizure of superyacht owned by Russian oligarch
Police are investigating reports of an armed subject near Emory University and Druid Hills High...
RAW: Reports of armed subject near Atlanta high school
3 students hurt in Athens ISD bus crash
FILE - Druid Hills High School is shown in this undated photo, in suburban Atlanta. Officials...
Students at Emory University told to shelter in place