Tyler mayor hosts annual prayer breakfast to celebrate National Day of Prayer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Thursday marks the 75th Annual National Day of Prayer.

Among the observances in East Texas, Tyler Mayor Don Warren hosted the annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast.

Community members gathered Thursday morning for prayer, worship, and fellowship at the Green Acres Crosswalk Center.

The National Day of Prayer was created back in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress, and it invited people of all faiths to pray for the nation. At the time, President Harry Truman chose July 4th for the designation. Years later, President Ronald Reagan moved the observance to the first Thursday in May.

