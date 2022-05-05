Tyler mayor to host 31st annual prayer breakfast

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 31st annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is planned for Thursday morning at Tyler’s Green Acres Crosswalk Conference Center.

The local tradition invites Tylerites to join in praying for the city, state, and nation, as the country commemorates the National Day of Prayer.

This is the 75th anniversary of the nationwide observance, which was formalized as a join resolution of Congress in 1952 and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. It was originally designated for July 4, but President Ronald Reagan later moved it to the first Thursday in May.

Tyler Mayor Don Warren is scheduled to begin the breakfast at 7 a.m., with the doors opening at 6:30 a.m.

There is no admission to attend.

