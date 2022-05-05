Tyler ISD’s $89 million bond election would provide for 2 new facilities

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Election Day for many East Texas school districts trying to pass bonds will take place this Saturday.

Tyler ISD’s proposed $89 million bond package includes construction of a new building for the 55-year-old Hubbard Middle School Campus for $63 million. A new Early College High School is also part of the plan for $26 million.

Tyler ISD Superintendent Marty Crawford said the ECHS is the top rated high school in East Texas.

“They’re an A-rated campus. The students that attend school there in grades 9-12 actually go there and with our incredible partnership with Tyler Junior College, they actually receive their Associate’s Degree from TJC prior to walking across the stage for Tyler ISD,” Crawford said.

The new campus would be built next to the current Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center and have a more than 650-student capacity. There would also be updated safety and security features, dedicated parking areas, and would meet or exceed all energy/building codes, ADA, and TEA requirements. If approved by voters, students would remain in existing facilities during construction, and both campuses could be complete by December of 2023.

“We want to give all of our students the option of being college ready or workforce ready … It’s normally first-time college goers, but most importantly it does wind up possibly saving them upwards of $30,000 that they don’t have to take on in college debt,” Crawford said.

By building a new early college facility it would give room for Tyler’s RISE program to expand at the A.T. Stewart campus. Crawford said there would be no impact to the current tax rate, which is based on ad valorem values. However, as part of State House Bill 3, voters will see the verbiage “this is a property tax increase” on the ballot.

Smith County polling is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Smith County has countywide polling, meaning voters registered in this county can go to any precinct.

