Tyler County deputies arrest 18-year-old accused of having sex with child

Kaden Essary (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Kaden Essary (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Tyler County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an 18-year-old man on Monday in connection with allegations that he sexually assaulted a child.

Kaden Essary, of Spurger, was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a child. When Justice of the Peace Milton Powers issued an arrest warrant for Essary, he pre-set Essary’s bond amount at $100,000.

According to a post on Tyer County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford’s Facebook page, the investigation started in March. TCSO investigators gathered several items of evidence, including interviews conducted by a “multidisciplinary team of professionals at the Garth House Children’s Advocacy Center and a forensic examination.

“Deputies and investigators were able to meet with and interview the alleged suspect, identified as [Essary],” the Facebook post stated. “During the interview, Essary admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim.”

TCSO deputies located Essary on County Road 4560 in Spurger on Monday and arrested him.

