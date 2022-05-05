Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Two African elephant brothers have a birthday celebration at Caldwell Zoo this weekend

THIS SATURDAY AT 10:30 AM, THE TWELTH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION FOR TWO AFRICAN ELEPHANT BROTHERS,...
THIS SATURDAY AT 10:30 AM, THE TWELTH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION FOR TWO AFRICAN ELEPHANT BROTHERS, MAC AND EMANTI, WILL KICK OFF A FUN DAY OF ACTIVITIES AT THE CALDWELL ZOO.(Willie Downs)
By Willie Downs
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This Saturday at 10:30 am, the twelfth birthday celebration for two African elephant brothers, Mac and Emanti, will kick off a fun day of activities at the Caldwell Zoo.

The elephants will both get birthday cakes, they will do elephant paintings and have a pool party where the elephants will get to play in the water.

The elephant paintings will be for sale in the gift shop to support elephant conservation through the International Elephant Foundation.

