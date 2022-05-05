Two African elephant brothers have a birthday celebration at Caldwell Zoo this weekend

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This Saturday at 10:30 am, the twelfth birthday celebration for two African elephant brothers, Mac and Emanti, will kick off a fun day of activities at the Caldwell Zoo.

The elephants will both get birthday cakes, they will do elephant paintings and have a pool party where the elephants will get to play in the water.

The elephant paintings will be for sale in the gift shop to support elephant conservation through the International Elephant Foundation.

