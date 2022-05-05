Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TJC tennis players rally around Ukrainian teammates

By Michael Coleman
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TJC’s tennis team have won three national titles in four years and are looking for their fifth beginning Saturday. But as the match draws near, team members dedicated their title ambitions to two of their members who hail from Ukraine.

”It’s been so hard you know at the beginning, like I don’t even know how I would feel if our in their position,” said team member Lauren Anzalotta. “I know they have been the strongest teammates so proud of them, I feel I would’ve handled the situation a bit differently than them. I’d be so scared and so nervous, but they’ve been so strong. Just competing in training every day for something so terrible is happening in their country, so I just hope that even if we know win the tournament, we can dedicate it to them for sure.”

Coach Dash Connell said it was heartening to see his team rally around gather around each other during a trying time.

“It was a cool story to see our team gather around those two girls. They saw their toughness their story hear about their family what they’re going through. Wilson tennis practice changed a little bit because you hear that it just feels good to be a part of that,” Connell said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

