Thursday’s Weather: First Alert Weather Day

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A strong upper level low pressure system is pushing a cold front into the region. Ahead of the front, warm and very humid conditions will fuel thunderstorms that will last through the evening, moving from northwest to southeast. 

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV)

The Storm Prediction Center has put almost all of East Texas in an Enhanced Risk for severe storms.  On a scale of 1 to 5, that’s a 3 out of 5, or a 30% chance for any one spot to see severe weather. Damaging winds, heavy rainfall and hail are the most likely threats. 

However, an isolated tornado or two can not be ruled out as the storm system moves through East Texas.  Storms are expected to develop between late morning and the lunch hour, increasing in coverage and intensity during the afternoon. 

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KLTV)

The storms will come to an end this evening from northwest to southeast as the cold front moves through.  Don’t expect any cold air with this front, but it will clear out skies with sunshine expected through the weekend.

