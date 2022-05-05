Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be likely throughout the rest of the morning, afternoon and early evening hours, so a First Alert Weather Day remains in effect until 10 PM tonight. Damaging winds in excess of 65+ mph, large hail, flooding, and isolated tornadoes are all possible today so please remain weather alert and have two ways of receiving weather warnings. The reason for this severe weather event is due to a slow moving cold front that will advance southeast through East Texas today. Temperatures will drop slightly tomorrow morning in the upper 50s before rebounding back into the middle 80s tomorrow afternoon. The mercury will really begin to rise over the holiday weekend as afternoon highs rocket into the lower to middle 90s. Be prepared for a beautiful but very warm Mother’s Day! The sunny and warm streak will continue throughout the first half of next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.