Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas Rangers arrest former Lone Star officer in connection with firearm theft

Handcuffs
Handcuffs(Source: Gray News)
By Gary Bass
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONE STAR, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Rangers arrested a former Lone Star Police Department officer Wednesday in connection with allegations that he stole a gun.

According to a press release, Kenith Shang Taylor, 46, of Daingerfield, was arrested and charged with theft of a firearm and booked into the Morris County Jail.

“Officer Kenith Shang Taylor is no longer employed by the City of Lone Star,” Chief Steven Blythe said.

The Texas Rangers were asked to assist with the investigation, the press release stated. As a result of the investigation, Taylor was arrested on Wednesday without incident.

“The Texas Rangers continue to investigate the case,” the press release stated. “No additional information will be released at this time.”

Blythe said Taylor started working for the Lone Star Police Department on March 2, 2020.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview
Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

Latest News

Pictured are Jimmy (left) and Wanda Moore. (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office website)
Shelby County couple wanted on prohibited sexual conduct charges
Harris Nursery owner talks about moment lightning struck
"Bang with a sizzle sound and a flash of blue."
Kaden Essary (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Tyler County deputies arrest 18-year-old accused of having sex with child
3 students hurt in Athens ISD bus crash