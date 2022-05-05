Texas Rangers arrest former Lone Star officer in connection with firearm theft

LONE STAR, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Rangers arrested a former Lone Star Police Department officer Wednesday in connection with allegations that he stole a gun.

According to a press release, Kenith Shang Taylor, 46, of Daingerfield, was arrested and charged with theft of a firearm and booked into the Morris County Jail.

“Officer Kenith Shang Taylor is no longer employed by the City of Lone Star,” Chief Steven Blythe said.

The Texas Rangers were asked to assist with the investigation, the press release stated. As a result of the investigation, Taylor was arrested on Wednesday without incident.

“The Texas Rangers continue to investigate the case,” the press release stated. “No additional information will be released at this time.”

Blythe said Taylor started working for the Lone Star Police Department on March 2, 2020.

