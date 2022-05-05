Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas Great Dane named ‘Tallest Dog’ by Guinness World Records

Zeus and his family (Courtesy Guinness World Records)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
(KWTX) - They say “everything is bigger in Texas” and that appears to also be the case with dogs.

Guinness World Records says Zeus, a two-year-old grey and brown American Great Dane from Bedford, Texas, has broken a record.

At three feet and 5.18 inches, Zeus is now the tallest male dog in the world.

Zues’s mother, Britney, got him when he was just 8-weeks old from her brother, Garrett.

Zeus, who was born to a grey and white merle sire and brindle dam, was the largest pup in a litter of five.

Zeus with Guinness World Record Plaque (Courtesy Guinness World Records)
According to Guinness World Records, Great Danes were originally bred for hog hunting and would use their large stature to protect women riding in carriages by running alongside them.

Brittany, however, says Zeus prefers taking a much more laid-back approach to life.

“We never thought we would own the largest living dog,” she told Guinness World Records.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

