Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Overnight tonight, an isolated thunderstorm may just clip the far NW sections of East Texas late tonight, but most will not see any storminess. That will all change tomorrow. First Alert Weather for Thursday...Mainly Afternoon/Evening Hours... A rather potent storm system is expected to arrive in East Texas starting late tomorrow morning and move slowly through East Texas during the day. Strong to Severe Thunderstorms are likely for most of East Texas tomorrow at some point. The Storm Prediction Center has now placed much of East Texas under an ENHANCED RISK for significant severe weather for Thursday. That means there is a 30% chance for significant severe weather to occur...Thunderstorm winds of 60-75 mph are possible in the strongest storms, Hail near 1″ in diameter, Isolated Tornadoes, as well as some Flash Flooding concerns with the heaviest rainfall that could occur. Please remain Weather Alert during the day tomorrow, especially as we warm up during the afternoon hours. Parts of Deep East Texas and the NW’ern most sections of ETX are under a SLIGHT RISK (15% chance for significant severe weather) during the day as well. Once we get into the evening hours, the storms should weaken and exit East Texas. Rainfall totals of 1.00″-2.50″ is still expected with some areas getting a bit more and some a bit less. As we head into the upcoming Mother’s Day Weekend, plenty of sunshine is expected and the temperatures are expected to soar. High Temperatures are expected in the lower 90s on Saturday, then into the middle 90s from Sunday through the middle part of next week. Record High Temperatures are possible on Sunday, Monday, and maybe even Tuesday. So, get ready for that. Have a great day!!!

