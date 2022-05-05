Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches man killed in auto-pedestrian crash

(File graphic)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Nacogdoches County.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 259, about 1.5 miles south of Central Heights. The preliminary crash investigation indicates that 2018 Toyota Yaris was traveling south in the outside lane. A pedestrian was walking south in the outside lane and was struck by the Toyota.

The pedestrian is identified as Jimmy Williams, 41, of Nacogdoches. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace.

This crash remains under investigation. Additional information is not available at this time.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

