Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Today is a First Alert Weather Day and storms could develop as early as late morning.  This morning is starting out cloudy and warm with temperatures in the 70s.  By late morning, storms could start developing near I-30 and will be increasing in coverage by midday.  Thunderstorms will likely become severe by early afternoon with heavy rainfall and damaging winds likely.  Hail up to the size of quarters along with an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.  Storms will come to an end from the northwest to the southeast during the evening hours.  Friday morning starts out with a little bit of fog and a few clouds, but quickly clears for a nice afternoon.  It will be sunny and hot this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview
Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 5-5-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 5-5-22
Strong/Severe Storms expected on Thursday for much of East Texas.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Strong/Severe Storms expected on Thursday for much of East Texas.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Strong/Severe Storms likely on Thursday.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips