East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Today is a First Alert Weather Day and storms could develop as early as late morning. This morning is starting out cloudy and warm with temperatures in the 70s. By late morning, storms could start developing near I-30 and will be increasing in coverage by midday. Thunderstorms will likely become severe by early afternoon with heavy rainfall and damaging winds likely. Hail up to the size of quarters along with an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Storms will come to an end from the northwest to the southeast during the evening hours. Friday morning starts out with a little bit of fog and a few clouds, but quickly clears for a nice afternoon. It will be sunny and hot this weekend.

