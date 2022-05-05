Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview police say 16-year-old runaway has been found safe

Meryl Herring
Meryl Herring(Longview Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A 16-year-old runaway has been found and is safe, according to the Longview Police Department.

“Meryl has been located and is safe,” a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page stated. “Thank you for sharing this post.”

Longview police put out a plea for anyone with any information on Merely Herring’s whereabouts on the LPD Facebook page on Thursday.

