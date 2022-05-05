Longview police asking for help finding teenage runaway

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old runaway.

Meryl Herring is approximately 5′06″ and weighs approximately 122 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a green tank top, black hoodie, denim shorts, and croc shoes.

If anyone has information regarding Meryl Herring please contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.

