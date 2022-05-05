Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview police asking for help finding teenage runaway

Meryl Herring
Meryl Herring(Longview Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old runaway.

Meryl Herring is approximately 5′06″ and weighs approximately 122 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a green tank top, black hoodie, denim shorts, and croc shoes.

If anyone has information regarding Meryl Herring please contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.

