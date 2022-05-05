Lightning strikes near Tyler business

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Around 11 a.m. today, lightning struck a power line outside of Harris Nursery and Garden Center in Tyler at Highway 69 and County Road 490. No fire was detected at the time the fire department arrived, though a power line was down in the grass causing smoke.

Kevin Joseph, who works at the nursery, tells what happened when the lightning hit.

“Well, I was sitting in this chair right over here, and we heard this loud bang and like a sizzle sound and a flash of blue came through this door right here and I jumped up and ran that way.”

Encore was enroute to repair the power lines and restore power.

