Law enforcement searching for suspect following car chase from Whitehouse to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A pursuit throughout Smith County Wednesday night ended with one person in custody and a manhunt for at least one other person.

According to Sgt. Larry Christian with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, it started around 8:30 at Lake Tyler, by the Hill Creek Park area.

Smith said four people were in a 1999 Gold 4-door Mercury.

A Smith County sheriff’s Deputy recognized the vehicle that belonged to 20-year-old Kelsey Ann Sanders at Lake Tyler. It was confirmed Sanders had a warrant out for her arrest- probation violation for evading arrest with vehicle. Christian said the deputy attempted to stop her and she took off along with three others in the vehicle.

Kelsey Ann Sanders (Smith County Jail)

As the pursuit progressed, authorities said they successfully spiked her tires near Lake Tyler and FM 346. Sanders then continued through Whitehouse, toward Tyler on Rhones Quarter Road. Authorities spiked her tires again, and Sanders drove off again, Christian said.

Finally, at Grande and Troup Highway, Sanders pulled over and was taken into custody. Two other in the vehicle were also detained, while a fourth suspect is still at large.

No details were available regarding possible charges for Sanders.

