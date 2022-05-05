Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Escaped Jasper County Jail inmate back in custody

Channon Michael Perkins, 46
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Jasper County Jail inmate who escaped while on work detail has been found and returned to the jail.

According to a report by Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, late Wednesday afternoon a citizen spotted Channon Perkins at RR 255 and Highway 63 near the Dollar General in Jasper and contacted dispatch. Deputy Wilkinson responded and Perkins was taken into custody without incident. He is charged with escape while arrested/confined, which is a 3rd Degree Felony.

Previous reporting:

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office: Inmate on work detail escapes

