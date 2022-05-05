Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Deputies: 2 men drive body to hospital in attempt to hide marijuana grow operation

Police said Josh Daniel and Ryan Fitzsimmons are facing charges after they dumped a body at a hospital while attempting to hide a marijuana grow operation.(Western Regional Jail)
By WSAZ News Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Police in West Virginia are investigating an unusual situation where they say a man died at a home but was dumped at a hospital by two men trying to conceal a marijuana grow operation.

WSAZ reports Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies were notified on Tuesday of a body, later identified as Eric Williams, that was found at St. Mary’s Medical Center wrapped in a carpet.

Josh Daniel and Ryan Fitzsimmons are accused of dumping Williams’ body at the medical center, according to the sheriff’s office. The two were questioned about the body and after changing their stories they eventually told officers Williams died at home.

According to the criminal complaint, when authorities asked why they didn’t call 911 in the beginning, Daniel told them there was marijuana growth inside the house.

The sheriff’s office said Williams’ body was sent to the medical examiner’s office, which determined the cause of death was likely a heroin/fentanyl overdose.

Officers said Daniel and Fitzsimmons are facing charges of concealment of a dead body and they may end up facing further charges in connection with the marijuana grow operation

Currently, both men are being held in the Western Regional Jail on an $80,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

