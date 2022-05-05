Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Students at Emory University told to shelter in place

FILE - Druid Hills High School is shown in this undated photo, in suburban Atlanta. Officials...
FILE - Druid Hills High School is shown in this undated photo, in suburban Atlanta. Officials at Emory University are urgently telling students and staff to shelter in place. The university said in an email, Thursday, May 5, 2022, that police are on scene at the nearby Druid Hills High School and that there may be an armed person on Emory's Atlanta campus.(Curtis Compton | Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Officials at Emory University are urgently telling students and staff to shelter in place amid reports of a possible armed suspect.

The university said in an email Monday that police are on scene at the nearby Druid Hills High School and that there may be an armed subject on Emory’s campus in Atlanta.

Earlier, Emory University said police were responding to an active shooter on campus. That message, initially posted on Twitter, was taken down. The school then said in a tweet that there was no active shooter.

The incident comes just ahead of graduation weekend at the private university, which consistently ranks among the top schools of higher education in the Southeast. The main commencement ceremony, including a speech by entertainment mogul Tyler Perry, is Monday.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview
Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

Latest News

FILE - The superyacht Amadea is docked at the Queens Wharf in Lautoka, Fiji, on April 15, 2022.
US announces seizure of superyacht owned by Russian oligarch
Police are investigating reports of an armed subject near Emory University and Druid Hills High...
RAW: Reports of armed subject near Atlanta high school
3 students hurt in Athens ISD bus crash
Susan Lemley is accused of helping a convicted murderer escape in Alabama, according to court...
Woman accused of helping convicted murderer escape, court docs say