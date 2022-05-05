Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
3 students hurt in Athens ISD bus crash

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - An Athens ISD school bus collided with another vehicle Thursday morning.

According to a social media post by Athens ISD, the driver of a Mustang pulled out in front of the bus on Robbins Road as the bus was traveling westbound on Loop 7. Neither the bus driver nor the driver of the Mustang required medical attention. Three students were transported to UT Health - Athens to be treated for minor injuries.

Athens ISD officials said parents and guardians of the students have been notified.

