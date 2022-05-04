Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Strong to severe storms likely in East Texas on Thursday.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Get ready for a warm and muggy day in the Lone Star State as south winds continue to stream in a very moist airmass from the Gulf of Mexico. Highs today will range in the middle to upper 80s despite skies remaining partly to mostly cloudy. A few spotty showers will be possible this afternoon, but most will stay dry. Strong thunderstorms will be likely to our west for Central and North Texas as well as Southern Oklahoma this afternoon, and while they are expected to weaken this evening while they push toward East Texas, a few storms could make it to our far northwestern counties tonight. The main severe threat for East Texas arrives tomorrow as a line of strong to severe thunderstorms moves in later tomorrow morning and will remain in the area throughout the afternoon and early evening. Damaging winds will be the main severe threat for tomorrow, but isolated tornadoes and large hail will be possible at times, as well as flash flooding in some low-lying, poor drainage areas. Please remain weather alert and keep an eye out for watches and warnings throughout the day tomorrow. Thankfully the rest of the forecast will be less active but quite warm as sunshine and breezy southerly winds will prevail across East Texas for the holiday weekend and the first half of next week.

