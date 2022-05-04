Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Van Zandt County commissioners accept sheriff’s resignation

The resignation comes following a March indictment on a charge of Class B misdemeanor false statement to a peace officer.
By Willie Downs
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Van Zandt County commissioners voted to accept the sheriff’s resignation Wednesday in a special meeting.

Commissioners accepted Steve Hendrix’s resignation in a unanimous vote. In his letter, Hendrix stated his resignation will be effective May 14 at midnight.

The resignation comes following a March indictment on a charge of Class B misdemeanor false statement to a peace officer.

Previous story: Van Zandt County commissioners accept sheriff’s resignation

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview
Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

Latest News

1 ejected from vehicle in wreck with fuel truck in Tyler
1 ejected from vehicle in wreck with fuel truck in Tyler
DPS: Man involved in Smith County chase had runaway teen passenger
DPS: Man involved in Smith County chase had runaway teen passenger
John Williams
DPS: Man involved in Smith County chase had runaway teen passenger
Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villareal filed the charges on Friday.
Murder suspect dies after medical emergency at Gregg County Jail