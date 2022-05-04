Van Zandt County commissioners accept sheriff’s resignation

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Van Zandt County commissioners voted to accept the sheriff’s resignation Wednesday in a special meeting.

Commissioners accepted Steve Hendrix’s resignation in a unanimous vote. In his letter, Hendrix stated his resignation will be effective May 14 at midnight.

The resignation comes following a March indictment on a charge of Class B misdemeanor false statement to a peace officer.

