Van Zandt County commissioners accept sheriff’s resignation
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Van Zandt County commissioners voted to accept the sheriff’s resignation Wednesday in a special meeting.
Commissioners accepted Steve Hendrix’s resignation in a unanimous vote. In his letter, Hendrix stated his resignation will be effective May 14 at midnight.
The resignation comes following a March indictment on a charge of Class B misdemeanor false statement to a peace officer.
