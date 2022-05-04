Tyler city council approves water line extension to service John Soules Foods plant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council recently approved an engineering contract for a 12,000 linear feet 16-inch diameter water line extension to the John Soules Foods Plant on FM 14.

The water line will provide retail water service to the plant making it a major Tyler Water Utilities industrial customer with an average monthly water demand between 12 to 15 million gallons.

The John Soules Foods plant is located outside Tyler city limits and is currently serviced by Southern Utilities. The company formally requested water service from Tyler Water Utilities in Oct. 2021 and worked through an independent agreement with Southern Utilities to disconnect from its service in Dec. 2023.

“The water line extension gives the plant the flexibility to expand operations in the future,” said project manager Nikki Ingram. “It supports our local economy, increases water sales and we will pick up customers along the route allowing for greater development in the north end of Tyler.”

The water line will begin at Loop 323 and Highway 69, going east and then north on FM 14.

Map showing the plans to extend the water line to John Soules Foods. (Courtesy photo)

A future contract for the construction of the water line project will be advertised in March 2023 with construction beginning in May 2023. The city is currently working on the preliminary alignment and easement acquisitions. A preliminary engineer’s opinion for the probable projected costs of the project is about $3 million.

TWU estimates taking three to five years for the water line to generate revenue for TWU. John Soules Foods will be charged 1.5 times the normal rate for the TWU water service due to the plant’s location outside Tyler city limits. The project is funded through TWU capital funds and the American Rescue Plan Act.

KLTV 7 reached out to John Soules Foods to learn why the decision was made to switch water providers. We were told the individual with that answer was traveling. Calls to Southern Utilities were also not returned as of press time.

