Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tyler city council approves water line extension to service John Soules Foods plant

Work to begin in May 2023
The John Soules Foods plant is located on FM 14, north of Tyler.
The John Soules Foods plant is located on FM 14, north of Tyler.(Blake Holland/KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Blake Holland
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler City Council recently approved an engineering contract for a 12,000 linear feet 16-inch diameter water line extension to the John Soules Foods Plant on FM 14.

The water line will provide retail water service to the plant making it a major Tyler Water Utilities industrial customer with an average monthly water demand between 12 to 15 million gallons.

The John Soules Foods plant is located outside Tyler city limits and is currently serviced by Southern Utilities. The company formally requested water service from Tyler Water Utilities in Oct. 2021 and worked through an independent agreement with Southern Utilities to disconnect from its service in Dec. 2023.

“The water line extension gives the plant the flexibility to expand operations in the future,” said project manager Nikki Ingram. “It supports our local economy, increases water sales and we will pick up customers along the route allowing for greater development in the north end of Tyler.”

The water line will begin at Loop 323 and Highway 69, going east and then north on FM 14.

Map showing the plans to extend the water line to John Soules Foods.
Map showing the plans to extend the water line to John Soules Foods.(Courtesy photo)

A future contract for the construction of the water line project will be advertised in March 2023 with construction beginning in May 2023. The city is currently working on the preliminary alignment and easement acquisitions. A preliminary engineer’s opinion for the probable projected costs of the project is about $3 million.

TWU estimates taking three to five years for the water line to generate revenue for TWU. John Soules Foods will be charged 1.5 times the normal rate for the TWU water service due to the plant’s location outside Tyler city limits. The project is funded through TWU capital funds and the American Rescue Plan Act.

KLTV 7 reached out to John Soules Foods to learn why the decision was made to switch water providers. We were told the individual with that answer was traveling. Calls to Southern Utilities were also not returned as of press time.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
Longview police name motorcycle driver killed in Saturday crash
A loose gun was handled by a 9-year-old when it went off and hit a 4-year-old, the sheriff's...
4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say
Photo of suspect
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery at convenience store
DaQwaylon Rashad Nelson, 25, of Longview
Suspect arrested in connection with Longview nightclub shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day for Thursday afternoon and evening

Latest News

Kilgore
Kilgore ISD superintendent reveals new high school design plans
Tyler Water Line Extension
Tyler city council approves water line extension to service John Soules Foods plant
Source: KTRE Staff
Lufkin Christian Academy set to open in fall of 2022
“Today we’re witnessing a true success story. The collaboration between an educational...
Angelina College opens Lockheed Martin Manufacturing Skills Training Lab