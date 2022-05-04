Texas Rose Festival designer dies, leaves legacy of ‘beautiful talent’

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - John “Winn” Winniford Morton, the man who helped bring Tyler’s annual Texas Rose Festival to life, passed away and left a legacy of creativity behind.

The Texas Rose Festival, held annually in Tyler, hired Winn as a designer in 1982. He died at his home on April 22.

Morton created ball gowns and has helped bring pageants to life at The Texas Rose Festival for over 35 years. He retired in 2019 at age 91.

Morton had an obsession with the circus, which paved the way for him to attend the Ringling School of Art. He then attended the Parson’s School of Design.

“He was an original designer artist and started designing for the circus for Ringling Brothers and did many things along the way before he got to the Texas Rose Festival, and he shared his beautiful talent and workmanship with us for 37 years,” said the executive director of the Texas Rose festival.

