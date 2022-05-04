Rural Titus County VFD struggling after recent revival

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - In what could be a problem for rural areas across East Texas, a volunteer fire department is struggling to stay alive, in desperate need of manpower.

According to Titus county authorities, post-pandemic volunteerism is down and that’s bad news for one of the county’s volunteer departments.

“A volunteer fire department can be so critical. They can be first on the scene because they have local people in the area,” says Titus county judge Brian Lee.

15 miles North of Mount Pleasant is the small community of Sugar Hill, with it’s small volunteer fire department, that’s functioning with only a few members.

The problem is manpower. While larger departments have paid firefighters, places like Sugar Hill are desperate for volunteers.”

“This isn’t the first time we’ve dealt with this. Several years ago we had another department. There was not enough willing firefighters in that area. Volunteerism is down, everywhere,” the judge says.

Though some in the community initially responded by signing up to volunteer when word came that the station might close it’s doors, the effort waned.

“We’ve got a lot of people willing to step up and become volunteer firefighters. A lot of names on the list. But as time has gone on, a lot of those guys and gals have not been able to maintain that commitment,” Lee says.

Rural departments are crucial in getting to remote scenes first and count on help from other departments.

But to survive, volunteers have to come to the rescue.

“Somebody’s going to have to be involved. We hope they can find a way to maintain their ability to be a viable department,” judge Lee says.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.