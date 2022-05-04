Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Just a few sprinkles are possible overnight tonight across portions of East Texas. Mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday are expected with a slight chance for a few showers late in the day. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for this Thursday as a line of strong to severe thunderstorms is likely to begin moving through East Texas during the late morning hours and continue through the early evening hours. The Storm Predication Center has placed all of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK (15% Chance for significant severe weather) and the NE sections of East Texas under an ENHANCED RISK (30% Chance for significant severe weather)...generally northeast of a line from Sulphur Springs to Tyler to Center. The greatest risks, at this time, appears to be strong, gusty thunderstorm winds of 60-70 mph. Very heavy rainfall is expected in many areas, so Flash Flooding may be an issue as well along with some pockets of 1″ size hail and even an isolated tornado or two. Rainfall totals of 1.50″-3.00″ will be possible with these storms. Please be Weather Alert on Thursday as this line moves through. Weather conditions on Friday and the weekend will be very nice with no rain expected...temperatures are expected to be in the lower 90s through early next week. Just a few showers are possible on Monday and Tuesday afternoons.

