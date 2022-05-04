Old school building turned into new restaurant outside Kilgore

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A piece of East Texas town history now has life back in it.

An old school building located just outside of Kilgore off Highway 31 is now the location of a new restaurant.

Built it 1933, the school was closed to make way for a new elementary school and had sat vacant for nearly 13 years. Britt Davis purchased the building two years ago and started renovations this past August. Last week, he held a grand opening for the restaurant, Britt’s Wine and Dine. He says the best part of the building is hearing the memories of those who have been there before.

“Fourth grade seems to be the big school year here. A lot of kids came here in fourth grade. They get excited and they want to take tours of the building,” said Davis. “The thing I hear something we need here. This is not going to just be Britt’s Wine and Dine here. Eventually the front end of the building we’re going to turn into a dinner theater. We are looking at different options.”

With a new Kilgore High School being built, this building will be the last original building left of the Kilgore Independent School District.

